Daylight Saving Time: Tips to navigate lost sleep

On March 8, many of us will turn the clocks forward for daylight saving time.

It may not seem like a big change, but losing an hour of sleep can take a real toll on our bodies.

“Decades of research have shown that hour loss of sleep leads to an increased risk for health problems. In the week right after daylight saving time, the incidence of heart attacks and strokes significantly increases as well as motor vehicle accidents,” said Alicia Roth, PhD, a sleep psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Roth explained that adjusting to the time change can be difficult because even after we spring forward, we still have to wake up for work at the same time.

But there are ways to prepare even though we can’t get back that lost hour of sleep.

First, Dr. Roth recommends going into the time change well rested – always aim to get at least seven hours of sleep each night.

You also want to avoid things like caffeine and alcohol before bed to help prevent sleep disruptions.

As for resetting your internal clock after the change, Dr. Roth said to soak up the sunshine.

“We’re entering a time of year when the days are longer, and we’re getting more sunlight,” Dr. Roth said. “Sunlight is a very important what we call zeitgeber, or clock setter, for our sleep. Ensuring that you get sunlight in the morning is one of the most important things you can do to reset your clock.”

If you’re still struggling with your sleep a couple of months after the time change, Dr. Roth said to check in with a sleep expert.

They can help you figure out if an underlying sleep disorder is to blame.