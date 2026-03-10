Women’s History Month: Highlighting women-owned businesses across the region

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, 10 News is highlighting women-owned businesses in our region and the phenomenal women behind them.
Here’s a look at some of the many women-owned businesses across Central and Southwest Virginia.
If we missed any, feel free to submit a Help Desk ticket to let us know about a business that deserves to be recognized.
Plus, if you have a story idea about women we should feature this month, you can let us know in your Help Desk ticket as well.
ROANOKE VALLEY
- Gallery 360: Founded in 2023 by Katie Wallace, Gallery 360 is an unconventional fine art gallery featuring new exhibitions from local and regional painters. Located at 310 First St. SW, Suite 150, Roanoke.
- Artsy June Mercantile: Located at 209 Market St. SE, the mercantile features a variety of unique gifts, home decor, clothing, and local art.
- Betty Branch Sculpture Studio and Gallery: Located in the Historic Warehouse District at 123 Norfolk Ave. SW, Roanoke. Betty Branch is an accomplished artist with more than three decades of experience and award-winning artwork exhibited internationally.
- BiblioPub: Bookstore-bar-cafe hybrid at 416 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke, owned by Ellen Seay.
- Birth in Color: Offers doula services throughout Virginia with chapters in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Richmond, and Hampton Roads. Founded by Kenda Denia, an advocate for reproductive justice dedicated to transforming maternal health care for Black and marginalized communities.
- Caramels by Sam: Homemade caramels and caramel popcorn, founded by Synethia “Sam” Nichols.
- chocolatepaper: Located at 308 Market St. SE, No. 3, Roanoke. This gift shop features a wide variety of chocolates, greeting cards, gifts, and stationery. Owned by Melissa Mays.
- Delicia’s Gourmet Ice: Features traditional summertime frozen treats like flavored ice and snow cones.
- Dragon Bite Books and Crafts: Donation-based, hybrid secondhand bookshop and creative reuse center at 5342 Franklin Road.
- Dr Pepper Park: Event venue inside the Bridges development on S. Jefferson Street near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Owned by Waynette Anderson.
- Electric Eye Custom Tattoos: Woman-owned tattoo studio at 1322 Grandin Road.
- Gianni’s Restaurant: Louisiana Creole meets Caribbean flavors at 1908 Memorial Ave., Grandin area. Owned by Shirley Baptiste.
- Gypsypalooza: Creative boutique in downtown Roanoke featuring art, vintage and handmade items, jewelry, and an array of women’s clothing.
- Hustle/Haven: Fitness studio promoting mental health through hot yoga, indoor cycling, and a self-care boutique and potion bar. Located at 355 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke.
- Kate Elizabeth Photography: Full-service boutique photography business. Kate started the business in 2012 and works primarily in Lynchburg.
- La De Da, Inc: Woman-owned boutique founded nearly 30 years ago, offering unique clothing and accessories in the historic market square in downtown Roanoke.
- Ladles and Linens: Unique kitchen shop featuring homemade pottery, professional-grade cutlery, and cookware. Three locations: Roanoke, Richmond, and Lexington.
- Little Green Hive: Woman-owned and family-operated coffee and smoothie bar with locations in downtown Roanoke, Grandin Village, and Daleville
- Melody Haven: Old-fashioned music store in downtown Roanoke, serving the community for more than 70 years.
- Nu Look Health & Beauty Supply: Black-owned hair and beauty supply store on Melrose Avenue.
- On the Rise: Bakery and sandwich shop at the city market in downtown Roanoke.
- PTE Unlimited Hair Salon: Beauty salon in business for more than 10 years, located at 1904 Main St. SW, Roanoke.
- Roses and Rover Canine Consulting: Offers personalized dog training. Founded by Eliza Collins, who has a lifelong passion for animals.
- Shades of Color: Black woman-owned business in downtown Roanoke, showcasing African American culture through art, heritage gifts and home decor.
- She’s International: Women’s fashion boutique featuring hand-picked items from around the world. Owned by Diane Speaks, a former flight attendant of 33 years.
- Taylor Tutoring Services: Tutoring and educational services customized to meet each learner’s individual needs.
- TerraVie Wellness: Integrative holistic practice offering therapeutic bodywork and nutrition health coaching.
- The Vana Verse: Community event series bringing authors and readers together through live interviews, audience Q&As, book readings and more.
- ToeBean Cafe: Located in Historic Old Southwest at 20 Walnut Ave., Roanoke. A woman-owned business dedicated to finding loving homes for cats while serving coffee, tea, and treats.
- Tree Fairfax: Handmade leather handbag business founded by Tricia “Tree” Hash in 2008.
LYNCHBURG
- Barb’s Dream Hut: Barbara Blair serves delicious southern-style meals, including all-day breakfast items, at her restaurant in the Lynchburg Community Market.
- Batter Bar: Sisters Chelsea Doebler and Nicole Howard operate this creperie, offering crepes, espresso, and pastries.
- Cafe Monte Bello: Bailey Robinson’s café serves specialty coffee.
- Country Cooking By Irene: Irene Rixey offers homestyle American dishes like meatloaf and salmon cakes at her Lynchburg Community Market spot.
- Firefly Grove Confectionery: Co-owned by Brooke Pilley, specializing in handcrafted artisan marshmallows, sweet treats, and gourmet chocolates.
- Hill City Donuts: Emeline Green’s shop offers cake donuts in six rotating flavors, plus “fancy ring” donuts and warm beverages.
- Holy Heaven Cookie Co: Melissa Dekerlegand bakes jumbo-stuffed cookies and cookie cakes. Available for pickup or delivery from the Lynchburg Community Market.
- Iron and Ale: Co-owned by Cary McFadden, offers craft beer, chef-inspired dinners, and signature cocktails.
- Mother Nature’s Soul Food Vegan: Co-owned by Lawanda Waller, serving a flavorful vegan menu that’s dairy-free, alpha-gal friendly, and includes gluten-free options.
- Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats: Owned by Tarsha Joyner, this award-winning bakery is known for scratch-made sweets and custom treats.
- Palmera House: Vibrant café and lifestyle space offering fresh, seasonal dishes, curated home goods, and greenery.
- The Loving Co: Coffee shop owned by Victoria Thomas and her daughters, featuring food, local products and live music.
- Accents Flags Gifts Home Garden: Owned by Deborah Fears Keeling since 1990, offering seasonal flags, collectibles, and home décor.
- Buzzards Roost: Antique store in downtown Lynchburg; owned by Shannon Parsons.
- Enchanted Antiques: Founded by Mary Brockman, this antique shop specializes in high-end antiques, art, and porcelain.
- Fashion Plus: Located on Main Street, Dalson Chi’s store offers wigs, hair care products, and fashion accessories
- Grace Marie Jewelry & Design: Elise Rose’s family-owned jewelry store specializes in custom designs, repairs, and curated fine jewelry pieces.
- Lexie & Lee: Kelli Willis and her team offer budget-friendly custom floral arrangements.
- Mosaic Collective & Threaded: Jennifer Olson’s sustainability-focused thrift store aims to provide affordable goods and empower underprivileged communities.
- Oshun Organics: Karrye Flowers creates body care products from cruelty-free, plant-based ingredients in sustainable packaging.
- Shay’s Unique Gifts: Offers an eclectic collection of gifts, accessories, jewelry, shoes, and purses.
- T.C. Trotters: Co-owned by Lonnie Hoade, this store continues the tradition of the famous T.C. Trotters Moose Mix, a Lynchburg staple for over 30 years.
- Wick & Pour Candle Bar: Founded by Chantel West-White, this candle bar lets you blend custom scents and pour your own creations.
- Sundog Art Studios: Jennifer Gilley offers tattoo work and original art pieces, making her studio a go-to for creative expression.
NEW RIVER VALLEY
- Allure Spa & Skin Health Boutique, LLC: Founded by Kim Mann in 2014 to create a space for relaxation and rejuvenation. Located at 200 Country Club Drive SW, Suite E, Blacksburg.
- Blouse House Creative: Offers graphic design, printing, signage, and promotional items at 203 1/2 Depot St. NW, Christiansburg.
- Body Balance Therapeutic Massage: Founded in 2010 by Carrie Boucher to help people find balance and enjoy outdoor activities. Services include postural ergonomics, pain and injury rehabilitation, treatment plans, and yomassage. Located at 210 Professional Park Dr., No. 10, Blacksburg.
- Gigi’s Cupcakes: Bakery offering handcrafted cupcakes and cookies, including dietary options. Located at 210 Laurel St. NE, Suite A, Christiansburg.
- Kristina Rose Photography: Family and headshot photographer specializing in business branding and maternity sessions, based in Christiansburg.
- Rhythm of Birth: Provides local and virtual doula services, bodywork, and online childbirth preparation and postpartum classes at 2840 7 Mile Tree Road, Christiansburg.
- The Beauty Lab: Hair salon in Christiansburg offering haircuts, coloring, waxing, and extensions at 3225 N Franklin St., Suite 6.
SOUTHSIDE
- Baby Cakes: Owner Mackenzie Carter has had a passion for cake decorating since she was 13 years old; offers unique miniature cakes or “baby cakes” and custom cakes. You can purchase your items online and pick them up at their retail store located at 2468 Kings Mountain Road in Martinsville.
- Bauble Noelle Clothing Boutique: Clothing shop located at 2050 Rives Road in Martinsville, with sizes available from small to 3X.
- Bless and Bloom Designs: Handcrafted polymer clay jewelry shop in Martinsville.
- BluTattoo Studio: Founded by owner Lara Blair and is the first woman-owned tattoo studio in the city of Martinsville.
- Cocoa Trail Chocolates: Offers gourmet chocolate; located at 3368 Virginia Avenue.
- Dancing Creek Farm: Virginia dog resort featuring long- and short-term boarding along with canine enrichment dog training; located at 244 W. Ford Road in Cascade.
- Glitzy Mermaidz: Veteran-owned boutique specializing in chic, trendy clothing and permanent jewelry.
- Hashtagable Gifts, LLC: Owned by Tonya Shelton Pruit, this business offers a variety of items, including custom designs, logos, monograms, decals, and more.
- Heart to Art Creative Corner: Craft store offering crafting experiences, like splatter painting, ceramics, mosaics, and other creative hobbies.
- Joyful Canvas Facepaint by Maci, LLC: Founded by 13-year-old Maci, offering face painting services for festivals, parties, and more.
- Kamelda’s Designs: A web and print design company founded by Kamelda Moore. Located in Ridgeway, it features web and print design services as well as social media management.
- Magnolia & Main Books: Bookstore in Ridgeway, carrying new and used books, and gifts.
- Meches Beauty: Beauty salon specializing in lash extensions, tints, waxing, and other services.
- Moms Helping Hands of Southwest Virginia: A community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families in need.
- Once Upon a Blind Date: Custom orders for blind dates with a book; custom orders can be tailored to your preferences or made as a gift.
- Shirley T’s Southern Cooking: Soul food restaurant in Danville, offering a variety of homemade dishes, including chitlins, turkey legs, collard greens, pig’s feet, and macaroni and cheese.
- SkyeBright Smile: Founded in 2025 by Devan Smithwick, this teeth whitening studio is located at 208 Fayette St., Suite D, Martinsville.
- Sugamama’s: From soul-satisfying meals to full-service catering, Sugamama’s is serving up Southern-style home cooking, custom catering for any occasion, and chef-prepared meals.
- The 9th House: A woman-owned business offering home accents, books, herbs, salts, and clothing.