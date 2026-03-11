Healthwatch | Can you develop allergies as an adult?

Many people think allergies are something you either have as a child or you don’t – but experts say that’s not always the case.

“Patients can develop allergies as adults, including both environmental and food allergies,” explained Sandra Hong, MD, an allergist for Cleveland Clinic.

According to Dr. Hong, environmental allergies include pollen, mold, dust mites and pet dander.

Some of the most common foods adults can develop allergies to include shellfish, tree nuts and peanuts.

Dr. Hong said there’s no single cause for this, but something as simple as moving to a new place or trying a new food can be enough to trigger symptoms.

People with a family history of allergies and those with asthma or eczema may also be more at risk.

So, what symptoms should you watch out for, and when should you see a doctor?

“If someone notices symptoms like itching, sneezing, congestion or drainage happening around the same time every year, that’s a good reason to see an allergist,” Dr. Hong said. “Frequent sinus infections, coughing or wheezing can also be signs that you’re developing allergies.”

Dr. Hong said an allergist can help identify triggers and create a treatment plan from there.