Gov. Spanberger issues flag order in honor of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

This photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Maj. Brandon Shah, Friday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Illesheim, Germany. (Pfc. Savannah Roy/U.S. Army/DVIDS via AP)

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has issued a flag order in memory and respect of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, who was recently killed in an attack at Old Dominion University.

“A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path,” Spanberger said on X.

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Flags will be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings throughout the commonwealth. They will be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, March 14, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

You can read Spanberger’s full statement below: