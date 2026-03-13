Gov. Spanberger issues flag order in honor of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has issued a flag order in memory and respect of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, who was recently killed in an attack at Old Dominion University.
“A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path,” Spanberger said on X.
Recommended Videos
Flags will be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings throughout the commonwealth. They will be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, March 14, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
You can read Spanberger’s full statement below:
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah. We honor his decades of devoted and selfless service to his community, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the United States of America.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, March 14, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 13th Day of March, 2026.
Sincerely,Gov. Abigail Spanberger