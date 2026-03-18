Consumer Reports: How to save on streaming services

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Streaming services have joined the growing list of household price hikes, but Consumer Reports has helpful advice so you can binge your favorite shows without breaking the bank

Streaming price hikes have become so common they’ve earned a nickname: “streamflation.”

Recommended Videos

Consumer Reports says those rising fees can quickly add up, especially for the roughly half of American households with three or more services.

“I have about five,” one person said.

And those who don’t keep a close eye on the charges may not know how much they’re currently paying.

“I’ll have to look at my bill,” another individual with streaming services said. “I don’t know yet. To be determined.”

Consumer Reports Tech Editor Jim Willcox was shocked when he went to tighten his budget and realized he was paying about $1,000 a year for TV.

“The cost has really crept up on a lot of people,” said Willcox. “And it’s probably one reason that a lot of people don’t understand how much they’re really paying.”

Start by looking at ALL your subscriptions, checking all of your apps and scanning your credit card bills.

And cancel any services you aren’t using!

If you’re willing to watch ads, consider switching to a lower-priced ad-supported tier on sites like Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix.

Bundling is another way to save.

Two popular options include Disney+, and one of the newest combines Apple TV and Peacock.

“A lot of times, a cell phone company is bundling streaming as well,” Willcox explained. “And so you may be able to get, you know, free Netflix with ads or another one of the services.”

And, of course, nothing’s cheaper than FREE. There are dozens of free streaming options beyond original freebies, Pluto, and Tubi, on many smart TVs and streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV Channels, Google TV Freeplay, and The Roku Channel.

Finally, for your must-watch, non-negotiable, everyone-will-be-talking-about-it shows, there’s one more strategy: service hopping.

“You sign up for a service, you binge everything you can for a month or so, and then cancel that service and then jump to another one,” said Willcox.

And maybe just put a reminder on your phone to cancel the service so you’re not paying after your binge is over.