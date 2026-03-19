Mystic March Madness: Local psychic medium shares teams with winning energy
Psychic medium predicts top teams in the March Madness lineup
March Madness bracket fever is sweeping the nation, with everyone searching for the secret to the perfect pick. But what if you could tap into something beyond stats and expert analysis?
10 News sat down with psychic medium Dee Hampton of Divine Soul Connections to get her unique take on which teams have the winning energy to go all the way in this year’s tournament.
Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
John serves as an anchor at WSLS 10. He has a long and distinguished career in commercial television sportcasting that spans seven stations.
Brittany Morgan joined WSLS as a weekday morning anchor in January of 2026.