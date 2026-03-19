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Mystic March Madness: Local psychic medium shares teams with winning energy

Psychic medium predicts top teams in the March Madness lineup

John Appicello, Anchor

Brittany Morgan, Anchor

March Madness bracket fever is sweeping the nation, with everyone searching for the secret to the perfect pick. But what if you could tap into something beyond stats and expert analysis?

10 News sat down with psychic medium Dee Hampton of Divine Soul Connections to get her unique take on which teams have the winning energy to go all the way in this year’s tournament.

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