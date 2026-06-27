Police searching for man in connection with three armed robberies in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a man after three armed robberies were reported within 24 hours, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to the 2900 block of Memorial Avenue on June 25, just before midnight, after reports of an armed robbery. The next day, they responded to the 1900 block of Old Forest Road around 4:25 p.m., and then to the 1600 block of Memorial Avenue less than an hour later, in response to additional reports of armed robberies.

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Authorities said all three stores had clerks who claimed a man “entered the business and used a firearm to obtain an undisclosed amount of money, then fled on foot.” Luckily, no one was injured in any of the robberies.

Police said the suspect was dressed in black clothes and was seen wearing a red face covering. He is believed to be around 5 feet tall.

Law enforcement is asking anyone around the areas of Old Forest Road and Hill Street, or 1600 and 2900 blocks of Memorial Avenue, who may have seen anything suspicious or have camera footage to report it to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the identity of the suspect, please contact Lynchburg Detective Donellan at (434) 455-6184, Detective Gauthier at (434) 455-6230 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.