Deputy attacked while arresting man in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A deputy was attacked with a knife while arresting a man in Grayson County, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said.

GCSO said a deputy responded to Adder Lane in Fries to serve a capias on Thurman Elmer White on Wednesday. When the deputy arrived, he was told that White had just left the area and was heading towards Wolfsnare Lane.

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Authorities said upon arriving at the new residence, the deputy saw White’s vehicle parked in a driveway. After speaking to the homeowner, the deputy was told White had just run out of the residence. The deputy then saw White running up a hill towards Tabernacle Road.

The deputy said he then pursued White on foot. He then informed the White that he was under arrest, which is when White pulled out a knife and began threatening to stab the deputy, while also stating that he “would not go back to jail.”

The deputy said White then refused to drop the weapon, so he utilized his stun gun, which had no effect. White then began swinging his knife at the deputy, which injured his hand/arm. The deputy was then able to subdue White and place him under arrest.

White was then charged with the following:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Elude (felony)

Elude (misdemeanor)

He is now being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

The deputy was treated for his injuries and released.