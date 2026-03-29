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Mets rally past the Pirates 4-2 on a 3-run homer by Luis Robert Jr. in the 11th inning

Mike Fitzpatrick

Associated Press

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New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits a three run home run during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Mets' pitcher David Peterson (23) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher Mitch Keller (23) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits a three run home run during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK – Luis Robert Jr. hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the New York Mets a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Luis Torrens delivered a tying single in the 10th on his first swing this season, and the Mets improved to 2-0 following an 11-7 victory on Thursday over Paul Skenes and the Pirates in their opener.

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After starters Mitch Keller and David Peterson matched zeros in 42-degree weather, Nick Gonzales lined an RBI single for Pittsburgh with one out in the 10th to break a scoreless tie.

Mets reliever Luis Garcia prevented further damage by retiring Jake Mangum with the bases loaded.

Bryan Reynolds put the Pirates ahead again with a two-out infield single in the 11th before Richard Lovelady (1-0) struck out Gonzales with runners at the corners.

Jorge Polanco worked a leadoff walk in the bottom half from rookie left-hander Hunter Barco (0-1), who pitched out of a huge jam in the 10th to extend the game in his third major league appearance.

With automatic runner Bo Bichette also aboard at second, Robert reached down and drove a 1-0 slider over the left-center fence for his first homer with the Mets and the second walk-off shot of his career. The center fielder from Cuba, acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a January trade, also had two RBI singles Thursday in his New York debut.

Pittsburgh finished 2 for 18 with runners in scoring position and stranded 17. Mangum's ninth-inning double was the only extra-base hit in the game until Roberts went deep.

Following the Mets' offseason makeover, the 30-year-old Peterson became the team's longest-tenured player. The left-hander, a first-time All-Star last season before fading in the second half, allowed six singles and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

He pitched around a throwing error by Bichette, switching from shortstop to third base this year, and induced a popup from new Pirates cleanup batter Marcell Ozuna on a 2-0 fastball with the bases loaded to end the fifth.

Keller was even better, permitting just three singles and no walks in six innings. The right-hander, an All-Star in 2023, has a 1.79 ERA in seven starts against New York.

Up next

Mets rookie right-hander Nolan McLean (5-1, 2.06 ERA) makes his season debut Sunday in the series finale. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (5-8, 3.55) pitches for Pittsburgh.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.