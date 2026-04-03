Consumer Reports: How to shop smart and score deals this spring

This April calls for showers and some serious savings. Consumer Reports says it’s a great time to score deals on big-ticket items for your home, both inside and out.

If you’ve got spring fever, Consumer Reports has the remedy: tips to help you shop smart for the season’s best home essentials.

“Because it’s the beginning of spring, you’ll start to see discounts on outdoor equipment and stuff to get your patio ready for the warmer months,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports. “It’s also spring cleaning season, so expect deals on vacuums and other cleaning products.”

CR says to look for deep discounts on items to help you deep-clean your home, like carpet cleaners.

A carpet cleaner can be heavy—and loud—so think about how you’ll use it. Are you cleaning entire rooms or just the occasional spill?

To make the job easier, opt for a lighter model with two tanks—for dirty and clean liquid, spinning brushes, and a long cord.

If your windows are drafty or showing their age, this spring may be the perfect time to spring for replacements while they’re on sale this month.

CR says choosing new Energy Star certified models can save you hundreds of dollars a year in heating and cooling costs.

“It’s warming up, so it’s time to start thinking about your lawn and getting it ready for the summer,” said Gordon. “So retailers are going to have sales on things like leaf blowers, string trimmers, and lawn mowers.”

Before choosing a mower, think about the size and terrain of your yard. For smaller, flatter lawns, a basic push mower may be all you need. But for larger or hilly yards over a half-acre, CR testers recommend a self-propelled model.

If winter left your siding, patio, or deck looking dingy — a pressure washer can help. But the experts at CR say they’re not all created equal.

Choose the right level of power for the job — lighter-duty models work well for cars and outdoor furniture, while stronger models are better for concrete and decking. And features like built-in soap tanks, wheels, and onboard storage can really help too.

But CR says don’t be pressured to buy right now—sales will come and go all season long.