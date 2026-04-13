Fiorentina beats Lazio to allay relegation fears in Serie A

(Ian Walton, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FLORENCE – Fiorentina beat Lazio 1-0 and moved eight points clear of the Serie A relegation zone on Monday.

Fiorentina's season-best five-game unbeaten run lifted Paolo Vanoli’s men above Cagliari into 15th place.

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Robin Gosens got the only goal in the 28th minute when he headed home a cross from Jack Harrison, the winger on loan from Leeds United.

With goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form, Fiorentina recorded a third clean sheet in a row in all competitions.

Lazio lost for the first time since March 1. Lazio dominated the match, particularly in the first half. It remained in ninth place.

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