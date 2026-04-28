Virginia drivers raise $115,000 for Blue Ridge Parkway through specialty license plates

You can purchase a Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate for cars and motorcycles for $25, or opt for a personalized plate for $35.

VIRGINIA – Virginia drivers are showing their love for the Blue Ridge Parkway in a big way. Across the Commonwealth, people have raised more than $115,000 by ordering specialty license plates.

Proceeds from the plate program go directly to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, supporting a range of important projects. The funds help with overlook clearing, historic restoration, trail repairs and maintenance, musical programming, and the protection of natural resources and habitats.

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You can purchase a Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate for cars and motorcycles for $25, or opt for a personalized plate for $35. With each sale, $15 goes to support efforts to protect and enhance the Parkway.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner for the Parkway and has provided more than $26 million in support for one of the nation’s most visited national park units.