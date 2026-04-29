Healthwatch: Tips for properly washing your produce

With spring in full swing, plenty of fruits and vegetables are in season.

But before you enjoy them at your next meal, it’s important to wash them first.

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“Veggies and fruits are obviously very nutrient dense, but they don’t come without risk in terms of what they can carry. Since they’re grown in nature, they can have dirt, pesticide residue and bacteria on them,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, RD, a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

Kirkpatrick said it’s best to wash fruits and veggies right before you eat them.

To wash your produce, hold it under cool, running water for a thorough rinse.

For firmer foods like apples or potatoes, gently scrubbing with your hands can help remove any residue on the surface.

You also don’t need to rewash ready-to-eat produce.

While these are the key steps to follow, there are a few habits to steer clear of.

“You want to avoid prolonged soaking – you don’t want to put all your kale in a bowl and just let it soak,” Kirkpatrick said. “Along these lines, stay away from using a lot of friction because that can degrade the membrane of the fruit or the vegetable. You also don’t really need to use any detergent or soaps – water tends to be most effective.”

Kirkpatrick added that you should cut away any damaged or bruised areas of produce, since those spots can harbor bacteria.