Healthwatch: Why pickleball injuries are so common

April is National Pickleball Month.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports here in the United States.

Recommended Videos

As more people play, the risk of injury rises too.

“It’s not that the sport itself is resulting in more injuries. It’s just more people are playing. It’s still safer than most other sports to play, but it’s just a little bit more engaged in the sense that most people can start playing the sport very easily. It’s very economically feasible. There are many public courts available, and it’s very popular across the entire age spectrum,” said Trishull Kapoor, MD, pain medicine specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kapoor said some of the most common pickleball injuries include ligament sprains and muscle strains, often involving shoulders, knees, hips, wrists and ankles.

Tendonitis in the elbow is also very common.

So, what can you do to help avoid injuries?

He recommends stretching first, focusing on form and technique, and giving yourself time to recover between games.

If you’re new to the sport, you shouldn’t compete against advanced players.

Finally, Dr. Kapoor said to make sure your shoes are a good fit.

“Not everybody puts the same amount of weight in the same regions of your feet. You have to have the appropriate cushion. The arch of your foot is different in many people, so having support to be able to protect that. Not everybody’s ankles are the same length, or the legs are not the same height. In terms of that mechanism, you need to have appropriate protection, whether wearing an ankle brace, having the appropriate height of the shoe reaching over the ankle itself, having appropriate grip,” he advised.

Dr. Kapoor said if you notice any kind of pain or discomfort while playing, it’s best to stop – otherwise you could make the injury worse.

He adds that if the pain persists for more than a few days, you should get checked out by your physician.