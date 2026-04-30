King Charles and Queen Camilla to make stop in Virginia on Thursday

VIRGINIA – King Charles and Queen Camilla will pay Virginia a visit on Thursday. The royal couple will be visiting Shenandoah National Park.

Additionally, Front Royal will host a community block party commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, featuring the royal couple’s parade through the city’s town square.

The town is telling spectators to plan ahead and be prepared to walk since there will be road closures and heightened security measures in place.

It’s a moment that’s stopping the town in its tracks and even schools will be closed for the day. Some local told NBC 4 Washington that they aren’t used to their town being in the limelight, but they’re all for it.

“I think the town has been waiting for something like this to happen for years. I think the last big event was Bing Crosby coming here to do a movie opening down in the local theater down here.”

And that was back in 1950, so now it’s all about getting the final preparations squared away for the royalty, but in a way, these residents are no strangers to it.