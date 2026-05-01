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Busch Gardens salutes Veterans with free admission for Military Appreciation Month

Registration required by May 10 for free admission through June 30

10 News Digital Team

Courtesy of Busch Gardens Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens is saluting veterans and their families with free park admission for Military Appreciation Month.

Veterans can register for the complimentary visit through May 10 and can bring up to three additional people. They will have until June 30 to visit with free park admission. Veterans can also receive 50% off a single-day ticket for up to six guests. These offers include U.S. active-duty military members.

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Through its Waves of Honor program, the U.S. military members are offered special pricing and promotions throughout the year. In total, more than 10 million people, active-duty military members, veterans, and their families, have received free admission through the program.

Eligible U.S. military veterans can register for complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three people by May 10 at www.WavesofHonor.com.

After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 30. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

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