Money Matters: Gas tax holiday debate, Wordle heads to TV, and Krispy Kreme’s new limited-edition flavor

Good morning! As you start your day, 10 News is here to break down the biggest financial stories in CNN’s Money Matters. From market trends and consumer alerts to limited-edition sweet treats, we’ll cover what’s impacting your wallet and what you need to know to stay informed.

Pain at the Pump

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Feeling the pain at the pump? You’re not alone! Millions of Americans are still dealing with high gas prices as costs continue to surge, driven in part by the ongoing Iran war. In response, President Donald Trump has proposed suspending the federal tax on gasoline to provide drivers with some relief.

But will it make a real difference?

Experts say pausing the 18.4-cent-per-gallon tax on gas and the 24.4-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel may not do much to ease prices. Some even argue it could push prices higher and hurt the Highway Trust Fund, which depends on that revenue.

It’s also important to note that the president can’t suspend the federal gas tax alone, as Congress would need to approve the move.

So, how much could drivers actually save?

Industry experts say savings may not fully reach consumers because retailers and supply chain costs can offset the cut.

A Wharton Business School analysis estimates drivers filling a 15-gallon tank weekly from June through October could save about $35 total.

Wordle Is Becoming a TV Show

Love Wordle? Soon, you’ll have a new way to put your vocabulary skills to the test. The popular mobile game is set to become a prime-time game show on NBC, with a premiere planned for 2027.

“Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie will host the game show, and if you want to get involved, now’s your time to shine. The production company is currently looking for contestants for the first season.

Teams of three will compete for a chance to win big. If you’re interested, you just need to submit a video sharing your love for the game.

Wordle has been a fan favorite since it went viral in 2022 and was acquired by The New York Times. According to Caitlin Roper, executive editorial director of film and TV at the Times, a television version has been in the works for several years.

New Limited-Edition Doughnut Flavor at Krispy Kreme

Calling all foodies! Krispy Kreme is rolling out a new ice cream-inspired doughnut flavor just in time for the warm weather.

The nearly 90-year-old chain is launching a limited-time Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed doughnut to help you get in the summer spirit. This sweet treat is the first of its kind for Krispy Kreme.

“Summer flavors have a way of sparking instant happiness,” said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme’s chief brand and product officer, in a statement. “Our first-ever Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed doughnuts are here to deliver that feel-good flavor now.”

Inspired by the classic orange-and-cream Creamsicle, this new flavor is available only for a limited time, May 14-17 at participating shops. Plus, you can get an Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed dozen for just $5 when you buy any dozen at the regular price.