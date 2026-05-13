Consumer Reports: WIC-approved baby formulas among safest, despite limited options

For many parents, baby formula is a major expense, and with prices rising on nearly everything, it’s becoming even harder for families who depend on the federal Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

While WIC helps millions by providing supplemental nutrition, it also limits the formula brands and types available to families.

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WIC is a federal program that offers supplemental nutrition and resources to pregnant women, infants, and children up to age 5. Babies in the WIC program consume about 56 percent of all infant formula in the United States, making the program a lifeline for many families.

But for those who rely on WIC benefits, the selection of formulas can feel frustratingly narrow.

Jessica D’Argenio Waller, MS, CNS, LDN, of Consumer Reports, explains, “In most states, there’s a single brand available through WIC, and no organic formulas, which can really limit options for parents.”

This limited choice comes at a time when parents are increasingly concerned about contaminants in infant formula, as well as ongoing supply issues due to more frequent formula recalls.

Consumer Reports recently tested 90 infant formulas for contaminants such as lead, inorganic arsenic, and BPA. The findings showed that while some products did contain detectable levels of these chemicals, the levels varied widely.

“We found detectable levels of contaminants in a number of products, including some with inorganic arsenic and lead, chemicals linked to long-term health risks. But levels varied widely across formulas,” said Waller.

Despite the limited options, two of the most commonly covered WIC formulas, Similac Advance and Enfamil Infant, both in powdered form, ranked among Consumer Reports’ top choices for having low to non-detectable levels of contaminants.

Organic formulas, however, are typically not covered by WIC, so families who want them must pay out of pocket.

To help families save, Consumer Reports experts recommend shopping for formula at wholesale clubs like Costco, Sam’s Club, or BJ’s. Signing up for auto-delivery programs through formula websites or Amazon’s Subscribe & Save can also help cut costs by 5 to 15 percent, often with free shipping included.

While the choices may be limited for WIC families, the good news is that some of the most widely available options are also among the safest when it comes to contaminants. For parents navigating both cost and safety concerns, knowing which formulas rank best can offer some peace of mind.