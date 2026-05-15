Money Matters: Trump-Xi Summit, teething toy recall and pickle-flavored beer

Good morning! As you start your day, 10 News is here to break down the biggest financial stories in CNN’s Money Matters. From the Trump-Xi meeting and an important recall parents should know about to pickle-flavored beer (pickle lovers, we’re looking at you), we’ll cover what’s impacting your wallet and what you need to know to stay informed.

U.S. and China Meeting Ends With Boeing Agreement

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Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have concluded a historic summit as efforts continue to stabilize U.S.-China relations. While no official breakthroughs have been announced, Trump stated that a “lot of different problems” were settled.

Among the matters discussed was the war with Iran. Trump said both he and Xi agreed that Tehran should not have a nuclear weapon. Additionally, Trump said the U.S. doesn’t need the Strait of Hormuz opened. Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry said the Iran war “should never have happened.”

Taiwan was another important topic of discussion. The U.S. policy remains “unchanged,” according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Xi warned Trump on Taiwan, describing it as the “most important issue in China-U.S. relations.” He added that it could create a “highly dangerous situation” if mishandled.

Amazon Teething Toys Recalled

Attention, parents: More than 102,000 Tiyol Pull String Teething Toys have been recalled following 11 choking incidents, according to a notice published Thursday, May 14, by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Officials say the toy was sold on Amazon from October 2022 through January 2026 for between $10 and $12. It’s described as an off-white disc with a red ball in the middle and six long silicone pull-string “tentacles” of various colors running through the ball. There are also three free-spinning rings and soft push buttons on the disc. Model No. 689-59 is printed on the product packaging.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the teething toys violate the mandatory toy safety standard because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. Officials explained that the silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress and becoming a deadly choking hazard.

If you have this toy, you’re asked to take it away from children and contact ZW Creations for a free replacement.

For more information, click here.

PBR and Grillo’s Launch Pickle-Flavored Beer

No one asked for pickle-flavored beer, but the Grillo’s Pickles and Pabst Blue Ribbon collaboration is becoming a big “dill.”

The new Grillo’s Pickles Pabst Blue Ribbon Pickle Beer was inspired by the dive bar classic pickleback, where a shot of whiskey is followed by a shot of pickle juice.

Interested in giving it a try? The tangy drink is a 4.7% ABV lager and will be available at Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Total Wine & More, and other select retailers nationwide.

Raise a glass to that!