Chicago Sky are off to strong start although may have lost Rickea Jackson to knee injury

Chicago Sky forward Rickea Jackson (5) drives past Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas to score during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Chicago Sky got off to a hot start to the WNBA season, but the health of young star Rickea Jackson is foremost on their minds after she had a non-contact injury on her left knee in Sunday’s win over Minnesota.

Jackson injured her knee in the second quarter and will have imaging done on Monday. The Sky went 3-1 on the season-opening road trip and will return home to face Dallas on Wednesday.

“She’s in decent spirits,” coach Tyler Marsh said after the game. “We’re waiting to evaluate everything, but she was proud of the team for continuing to fight while she was out.”

The 6-foot-2 forward was acquired by the Sky in the offseason in a trade with Los Angeles. She was averaging 22 points a game before getting hurt Sunday.

The Sky were already dealing with a handful of injuries as DiJonai Carrington (foot) Azura Stevens (knee) and Courtney Vandersloot (knee) are yet to make their season debuts. Skylar Diggins, who signed as a free agent this offseason, missed Sunday's game with an eye injury.

“We’re all extremely pleased and proud to come away with this road trip 3-1 and looking forward to getting back home," Marsh said.

The Sky play their next four games at home.

Power poll rankings

Las Vegas remained the No. 1 team in the poll with the Aces winning four straight after a opening loss to Phoenix. New York was second and Atlanta third. Chicago jumped up six spots to fourth. Phoenix and Minnesota followed the Sky. Washington, Golden State, Indiana were next.

Dallas, Toronto and Los Angeles were 10th through 12. Portland, Seattle and Connecticut rounded out the poll.

Stat assist

A stat correction awarded Caitlin Clark two additional assists in her game against Washington on Friday night. That gave her 10 for the game and set a WNBA record in the process. That gave the Fever star 11 career games with at least 20 points and 10 assists to break a tie with Vandersloot for most all time. Clark got her 12th on Sunday.

Slow start

The Connecticut Sun have lost their first four games of the season for the second consecutive year. It hasn't helped that three of their first four games were against New York and Las Vegas twice. The Sun embark on a five-game West Coast trip with two games against the expansion Portland Fire. Last week the WNBA approved the sale and relocation of the team to Houston next season.

Player of the week

A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas was the AP player of the week. She averaged 24.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks to help the Aces win four of their first five games. She scored 45 points last Friday night in a win over Connecticut where the four-time MVP was 15-of-18 from the field, including hitting both her 3-point attempts, as well making all 13 of her free throws. It was a WNBA record fifth time that Wilson had scored more than 40 points in a game.

Other players receiving votes included Caitlin Clark of Indiana, Allisha Gray of Atlanta and Breanna Stewart of New York.

Game of the week

Dallas at New York, Sunday. The Wings have struggled in the early going and coach Jose Fernandez called out “selfishness” on his team after a loss to Minnesota last Thursday. Sunday's game will close out a three-game road trip for Dallas.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball