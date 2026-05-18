Healthwatch: Smoking on decline as vaping use rises, CDC reports

According to the CDC, smoking rates here in the United States have dropped to a record low.

But at the same time, vaping use continues to climb.

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“This is not unexpected, especially among young people. We see that trend that the smoking rates continue to go down, but the rates for vaping are still there. So, it’s almost like a trade that younger people especially are beginning their exposure to nicotine with a vape rather than a cigarette,” said Humberto Choi, MD, pulmonologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Choi said there are many reasons why people prefer vaping over smoking.

For example, they may like that there are different flavors available, or that it doesn’t produce smoke the way a cigarette would.

They may also assume that it’s somehow safer than smoking.

Dr. Choi said that’s a big misconception.

Research shows vaping can be just as harmful to a person’s health, affecting their lungs, heart and even their brain.

“I think that the term safe or safer is used often because it’s right that some of the contents, the substances that we know are harmful, are lower compared to a regular cigarette. That’s true. But it’s not harmless, and it’s not risk-free,” he said. “There are things that we know can happen in the short term, and now we are seeing more and more evidence that this is something that can cause long-term health effects and potentially irreversible health effects as well.”

Dr. Choi adds that vaping can be just as hard to quit.

If you are having difficulty, there are many online resources available.

Your physician can also offer guidance.