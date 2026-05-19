Money Matters: Musk’s legal loss, LIRR back on track, and Starbucks unveils Miffy collection

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Good morning! As you start your day, 10 News is here to break down the biggest financial stories in CNN’s Money Matters. From coffee shops to courtrooms, we’ll cover what’s impacting your wallet and what you need to know to stay informed.

Elon Musk loses his case against OpenAI over statute of limitations

A California jury has sided with OpenAI in a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk.

The panel found that Musk waited too long to file, citing the statute of limitations.

His lawsuit claimed OpenAI breached its original agreement to remain a non-profit.

Musk co-founded the company with Sam Altman before leaving in 2018 and eventually creating his own AI firm, x-AI.

The jury’s verdict recommendation goes to the judge, who signaled on Monday she will finalize it.

Long Island RR, union reach tentative deal, strike ends- but no trains in time for Tues am rush hour

The Long Island Rail Road will start running trains again today, but not in time for morning rush hour.

A three-day strike ended yesterday after federal mediators stepped in to oversee negotiations.

Operations are expected to slowly ramp up starting mid-day as 35-hundred union members return to work.

New York’s Governor praised the tentative deal online, saying it includes a wage increase.

Details weren’t released and all five unions still need to formally ratify it.

Starbucks launches new “Miffy” collection based on Dutch artist’s bunny character

Starbucks’ newest erch collection is hopping onto store shelves nationwide today.

It features Miffy-a storybook white bunny created by a Dutch artist in the 1950s.

She’s considered a childhood staple across much of Asia and Europe, according to the coffee chain.

Her popularity in the U.S. has been growing in recent years, driven by Gen-Z interest and viral trends.

The Miffy lineup includes plushies, mugs, tumblers, totes, and more.

It’s all for a limited time- so hop to it.