Consumer Reports: How to pick the right sunscreen

Beach days, backyard barbecues, and lots of sunshine: summer is almost here. But before you soak it all in, you’ll need a good sunscreen, and Consumer Reports is here to help you with their annual sunscreen ratings.

From sprays to lotions, Consumer Reports tested more than 100 sunscreens this year.

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SPF, or sun protection factor, is a measure of protection against the sun’s ultraviolet B rays, which cause sunburn and contribute to skin cancer. To test this, technicians apply a measured amount of sunscreen to small sections of skin, then expose those areas to controlled UV light to see how well it actually prevents sunburn.

For water-resistant sunscreens, panelists actually soak in a tub for up to 80 minutes, depending on the product’s water-resistance claim, before the UV exposure.

“A lot of the sunscreens in our ratings did not meet their SPF claim on their label, but that doesn’t mean that they still don’t protect you against the sun’s rays,” said Trisha Calvo with Consumer Reports. “It’s really important to use sunscreen. Any sunscreen is better than no sunscreen.”

Consumer Reports also tests for UVA protection, which are the rays linked to aging, as well as skin cancer, by shining UV light through sunscreen-coated plates to measure how much gets through.

“We found in our tests that some of them are really great at protecting against the UV rays, but others don’t do such a great job,” said Calvo.

At the top of CR’s ratings with a perfect overall score: Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50. Among sprays, Eucerin Advanced Hydration Spray SPF 50, came out on top.

So, a lotion or a spray?

“It’s easier to see how much you’re applying and to get better coverage with a lotion,” Calvo explained.

Experts say you need about an ounce—roughly a shot glass—to cover your body and reapply every two hours.

“Sprays can be good. They’re certainly convenient, but they also carry some risks. You can inhale them. They often blow away in the wind. It’s not easy to see how much you’re applying to your skin.”

To properly use a spray: spray until your skin glistens, then rub it in.

Bottom line? Testing shows not all sunscreens perform the same, but using one, and using it the right way, can make all the difference.