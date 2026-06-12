254K child pool toys sold on Shein, Temu, Amazon recalled for posing impalement hazard

As kids get ready to dive into summer fun, there’s an important recall alert parents should know about.

As kids get ready to dive into summer fun, there’s an important recall alert parents should know about. Approximately 254,000 Sloosh Dive Sticks have been recalled due to the risk of serious injury from impalement.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, children could land on a dive stick in shallow water, potentially causing serious piercing injuries. There’s also a risk of facial and eye injuries when kids try to retrieve the sticks underwater.

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The recalled dive sticks are model number 40041, which is printed on the back of the box next to the bar code and on one end of the dive stick itself, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information. Each toy package contains 30 pieces, including five dive sticks. The affected dive sticks are made of hard plastic, are cylinder-shaped and measure about 7 inches long. Only dive sticks with model 40041, sold as part of Sloosh water toys before Oct. 23, 2025, are included in this recall. The pool toys were sold online through Amazon, Temu, Wayfair, Target Plus and SHEIN between 2019 and 2025.

If you have these dive sticks at home, you’re urged to take them away from children immediately and throw them out. Joyin asks that you take a photo of the dive sticks in the trash and email it to support@joyin.com. The company will then send you redesigned dive sticks that meet federal safety regulations.