Healthwatch: Importance of blood donations during summer

This Sunday is World Blood Donor Day.

Blood donations are important year-round, but even more so in the summer.

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“In the summer months, donations often decrease for multiple reasons. One, donations oftentimes happen at places like colleges or schools, and those are closed in the summer months with less people available to donate,” said Bryan Baskin, MD, an emergency medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic. “In addition, the summer months are busy. Kids are out of school, people are traveling, so donations naturally decrease for that reason. Also, some donors are disqualified due to dehydration occurring in summer months and defer to the fall, but the need for blood remains constant.”

Dr. Baskin said unlike medications and IV fluids, blood cannot be manufactured.

It has to come from a human.

Blood donations also have a short life span.

For example, red blood cells can only be stored for 42 days, while plasma can be frozen for up to a year.

So, how exactly does the blood donation process work?

Dr. Baskin said you’ll first fill out some paperwork and then be asked a series of questions before a technician draws your blood.

Altogether, it takes about 15 minutes.

“It’s natural to have some fear about a needle and the donation process. But it’s important to note the needle stick itself only lasts a second. You can distract yourself by looking away from the needle, squeezing your hand on the opposite arm, or thinking about something you enjoy,” he said. “And I think it’s important to note if you remember that the donation you’re giving, that singular donation, will save and help multiple patients and affect those patients, and their families, and their lives. It will keep you positive about the donation process itself.

Reports show a single blood donation can save up to three lives.