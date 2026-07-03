Healthwatch: Keeping kids safe with fireworks

If you’re planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with some fireworks, it’s important to be very careful – especially if kids are going to be there too.

“With fireworks, we see all sorts of injuries from sparklers, small first degree burns to more severe, larger degree burns, and other injuries as well. The most important thing about fireworks is they can be lots of fun, and they should be fun, but they should be done properly. They should not be handled by young children in any circumstances,” said Purva Grover, MD, emergency medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

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Dr. Grover said if your older children are going to use fireworks, they should be supervised by an adult.

She also recommends making sure all fireworks are set off in an open area away from cars or houses.

A bucket of water or garden hose should be on hand as well, in case a firework malfunctions.

On a similar note, never try to re-light or examine a firework that doesn’t work the first time around.

It’s also important to handle fireworks with care and avoid throwing them around.

“Even if it’s not lit, there is a potential that can explode because of the force you’re throwing it with. So, I always encourage very gentle handling, very careful handling of fireworks and crackers and sparklers in general.”

Dr. Grover said if your child suffers a minor burn, from a sparkler for example, you can run it under cool water for about 20 minutes.

After that, let the area dry out and use plastic wrap to protect it.

For more serious injuries, it’s best to seek medical attention.