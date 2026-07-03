What’s open and closed on Friday, July 3? Here’s what to know

Millions of Americans are gearing up to sport their red, white and blue as they come together to celebrate Independence Day weekend. The Fourth of July marks the Second Continental Congress’ unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, a document that formally severed the colonies’ ties to the British Empire. This year’s celebration is especially significant, as the nation marks a major milestone: America’s 250th birthday.

When Is Independence Day Observed in 2026?

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Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year, which means many government offices and agencies, including post offices, along with most financial institutions that aren’t already closed for the weekend, will be closed.

Because the federal holiday lands on a weekend, Independence Day will be observed on Friday, July 3. Typically, when a federal holiday falls on a weekend, it’s observed on either Friday or Monday.

Is July 3 a Federal Holiday?

With the holiday observed on Friday, July 3, many are wondering what will be open and what will be closed. Here’s what you need to know as you plan your weekend.

Government Offices and Agencies

Most government offices and agencies in Virginia, including federal and state offices like the Virginia DMV, will be closed on Friday, July 3.

Banks

Most credit unions and banks will be open during their standard operating hours on Friday, July 3. However, some branches may have adjusted hours or may close early ahead of Independence Day, so it’s a good idea to confirm local hours before visiting. Banks and other financial institutions will be closed on Saturday, July 4, and will not reopen until Monday, July 6.

Mail Delivery

The U.S. Postal Service will be business as usual on Friday, July 3, with regular mail delivery and post office services available. Post offices will be closed on Saturday, July 4, and there will be no mail delivery that day.

UPS will also pick up and deliver as usual on Friday, but will not operate on Saturday, July 4.

FedEx is expected to pick up and deliver on Friday, though some locations may have modified services, including early on-call pickups and drop box pickups. FedEx retail locations may also have adjusted hours on July 3, so it’s best to check with your local FedEx Office before stopping by.

All mail services will return to normal operations on Monday, July 6.

Retail Stores

Most major retailers and grocery stores, including Walmart, Target, Kroger and Costco, will remain open, though hours may vary by location.

Stock Market

All New York Stock Exchange markets will be closed on Friday, July 3, and trading will not resume until Monday, July 6, at 9:30 a.m.