When heat becomes too much, outdoor workers keep pushing through

ROANOKE, Va. – For most people, relief from summer heat is just a few steps away. For construction crews and first responders, the work doesn’t stop when temperatures climb.

Jason Webb, owner of Vinton Roof, knows that feeling well.

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“Sweltering, it’s like working in an oven,” Webb said.

Webb’s crew spends hours on hot shingles every day. To stay safe, they’ve adjusted their workflow — scheduling more breaks, increasing fluid intake and continuously monitoring one another for signs of heat stress.

“Drink lots of electrolytes. Stay away from sodas. They’ll dehydrate you. Eat watermelons and freezy pops. Just constantly keep fluids in, because if you look at my guys, they’re soaked right now. They get soaked,” Webb said.

The approach to sun protection has also evolved over the years.

“Back when I did it, we all skinned down, we were topless, but with skin cancer being a very real thing, we all cover up now,” Webb said.

The crew follows a few core rules: hydrate often, rotate workers and watch each other for signs of heat stress.

“Constant monitoring, constant checking with them, constant reminding them, take breaks. It’s okay. We want you to take breaks,” Webb said.

Surfaces spike, risks rise

While the air temperature may hover near 100 degrees, surfaces like asphalt roads and rooftops can climb far higher — reaching temperatures of 135 degrees or more. For workers spending hours on those surfaces, the heat becomes a constant physical challenge.

First responders face the same dangerous conditions. Travis Griffith, chief of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, said awareness and preparation are key.

“But it’s just something, you know, you have to be self-aware of this and be ready for it ahead of time,” Griffith said.

‘Rehab’ on the front lines

When calls become intense, fire and rescue departments deploy a strategy called “rehab” — a shaded area where crews are pulled from duty, rehydrated, cooled down and evaluated before returning to work.

“We will try to send extra personnel on calls just to try to help people get out. We call it rehab. If you have a bad call, get them in the rehab, get them out of the heat, help them hydrate. You know, that’s the biggest thing, is just having enough people on scene to be able to proactively do the job and mitigate the incident,” Griffith said.

Whether the job involves shingles or a fire hose, the message is the same: drink water and electrolytes beforehand, take regular breaks, watch your partner and get out of direct sun when possible.

To stay safe in the heat this weekend, you can follow this link to find more about heat risks, illnesses, and tips to keep yourself safe.