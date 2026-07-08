Healthwatch: Ways to avoid getting sick when traveling

Heading on a trip soon? The last thing you want is to get sick on vacation.

An infectious disease specialist shares simple steps you can take to help lower your risk of illness when traveling.

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“When we’re talking about infection prevention while traveling, the first thing to focus on is hand hygiene. Make sure you’re washing your hands frequently, especially before you eat,” said Donald Dumford, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

When washing your hands, Dr. Dumford said you should scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds before rinsing.

Wiping down commonly used surfaces like airplane armrests and tray tables can also be helpful.

Dr. Dumford stressed that keeping your immune system healthy is important as well.

He suggests prioritizing good sleep, regular exercise and a balanced diet to keep it functioning at its best.

Another thing to think about before traveling is vaccines.

“You want to be up to date on all your routine vaccines, and right now it’s especially important to make sure you’re protected against measles, mumps and rubella,” Dr. Dumford said.

If you’re unsure about your vaccine status or which ones you need, Dr. Dumford recommends checking in with your doctor before taking off.