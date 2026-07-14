Conair recalls more than 12,000 grills sold at Walmart and Lowe’s after reports of shattering glass

About 12,660 grills are affected by this recall, in addition to 83 sold in Canada.

Conair is recalling thousands of its stainless steel Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grills after dozens of reports that the glass window in the pizza oven can shatter during use, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 12,660 grills are affected by this recall, in addition to 83 sold in Canada. The model number CGG-6331 can be found on the label on the inside of the right-hand metal door, along with the serial number.

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So far, there have been 37 reports of the glass shattering while the grill was being used, and one report of a fire. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

If you think you might have one of these grills, here’s what to do:

Follow the instructions to safely remove the tempered glass window from the pizza oven.

Then, take two photos: one of the removed glass and one showing the grill’s serial number

Upload the photos to the company’s website: www.cuisinart.com/

Once your claim is verified, you’ll get a refund of up to $500 by check, or you’ll be reimbursed for the amount you paid for the grill. After you receive your refund, you’ll need to write “recall” on the tempered glass with a black Sharpie and dispose of it.

These grills were sold at Lowe’s, Walmart, and online at cuisinart.com between December 2024 and May 2026, with prices ranging from $500 to $750.