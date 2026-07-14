Healthwatch: Preventing dehydration in older adults this summer

As temperatures continue to heat up this summer, it’s important to keep a close eye on the older adults in your life.

They’re at higher risk for dehydration.

Recommended Videos

“What happens as you get older, the amount of total water in your body actually goes down. That means you don’t have as much water to lose. So, if you’re sweating, in a high temperature area, and not drinking regularly, you’re more likely to get dehydrated more quickly. The body also has a harder time regulating its temperature,” said Ronan Factora, MD, who specializes in geriatric medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Factora said older adults may also be taking certain medications that can make it harder for their bodies to regulate temperature and recognize thirst.

For example, some blood pressure medications can have that side effect.

So, what can you do to prevent dehydration?

He said to make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day and take breaks from the heat when possible.

You should also pay attention to any concerning symptoms, such as decreased urination or dark-colored urine.

“If you start feeling tired, lightheaded, or dizzy, especially when you stand up, it’s probably time to take a break. Don’t overdo it. The work is always going to be there,” he said. “You don’t want to be in a situation where you suffer heat stroke, you get dehydrated, you end up in the hospital. Because for people who are older, that can end up with a lot of different complications.”

Reports show dehydration is one of the top causes for hospital admission for older adults.