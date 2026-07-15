Natural Light launches Cool Shed giveaway for beer drinkers looking to beat the heat

Natural Light has a contest underway that’s giving beer drinkers something to raise their glass to.

From now until July 31, anyone 21 and older can enter for a chance to win the Cool Shed, a shed-sized, walk-in beer cooler. The Cool Shed is powered primarily by roof-mounted solar panels that harness sunlight to keep your Natural Light ice-cold, even during a heat wave.

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Not only will one lucky winner score a fully built backyard shed, but they’ll also receive a lifetime’s worth of Natural Light beer money.

The shed features:

High-capacity monocrystalline solar panels

Advanced temperature control system

Insulating aluminum composite interior

250 cubic feet of cooling space

Heavy-duty shelving capable of holding dozens of cases of Natty

Plus, the first 500 people who enter will receive Natural Light beer money.

To enter for your chance to win, visit www.naturallight.com/CoolShed.

Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Busch Family and Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch, said: “The July heat has a way of putting everything to the test. Your lawn, your patience, and, most consequentially, your garage fridge. Natty fans spend their summers mowing, fixing, building and grilling, and they’ve earned an ice-cold beer when the job is done. Since the sun will already be heating things up, the CoolShed is going to put those rays to good use. The result is our coolest backyard creation yet.”