Rescuers in Indonesia find mother and son survivors from sunken passenger boat

In this photo released by Makassar Search and Rescue Office on Sunday, July 19, 2026, rescuers scan the horizon as they search for victims after a passenger boat sank in the waters near Selayar Islands in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. (Makassar SAR Office via AP)

PALU – Rescuers in eastern Indonesia found two more survivors, a mother and son, on Sunday from a passenger boat that sank earlier in the week and were searching for 18 others still missing.

The 46-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son were found stranded on Balaloho Island, one of the small inhabited islands in Selayar, , by fishermen, officials said.

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More than 200 rescuers aboard vessels were joined by Indonesian troops, police, fishermen and residents, said Andi Sultan, head of emergency response in Makassar.

“Rescue teams also faced extremely harsh weather conditions, including waves as high as 2–3 meters and strong winds,” Sultan said.

Search and rescue team retrieved five survivors on Saturday evening, including a 7-year-old girl, who were clinging to a fish trap.

At least one person was confirmed dead.

The KM Nurul Salsa, which was carrying 78 passengers and crew, experienced engine failure and sank Wednesday about 43 nautical miles (79 kilometers) from the port in the Selayar Islands, in South Sulawesi Province.

Passenger boats are a common form of transportation in Indonesia, an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands. Lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding frequently result in accidents.

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Associated Press writer Edna Tarigan in Jakarta contributed to this report.