USA Cycling National Championships wrap up in Roanoke, leaving a lasting impact

ROANOKE, Va. – After days of racing through the streets of Roanoke, the finish line is finally in sight. USA Cycling’s National Championships have come to a close, capping off a week that brought some of the country’s best riders — and thousands of visitors — to the city.

For 9-year-old Nino O’Connell, the championship weekend was about much more than where he finished. Earlier in the week, he said he was simply excited to be part of the event.

“I did enjoy it. It was painful... Yes, I would do it again.”

After racing against older competitors, Nino said some of his biggest lessons came from watching the nation’s best cyclists up close.

“I learned to not give up even when all hope’s lost in the race... they might have a broken chain, a flat or something like that.”

That determination resonated across the championship, where riders from around the country took on Roanoke’s trails. Greyson Wimberley was among those who praised the host city.

“Roanoke puts on a great event. The trails are awesome... I really enjoyed racing on these courses.”

For Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the races weren’t just about crowning champions — they were another opportunity to showcase the region to thousands of athletes, families and spectators. Kathryn Lucas spoke to the scale of the event.

“We’ve had over 2,200 riders... we’ve been hearing incredible feedback from riders, from spectators...”

The races may be over, but organizers hope the impact of this championship weekend continues long after the finish line.