Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Tuesday, July 21

As a cold front pushes toward the southeast on Tuesday, we are expected to see scattered storms in the early to mid-afternoon.

Some of these cells have the potential for damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and even a slight potential of a tornado to be produced.

WAAD

There are many threats that may be associated with this system, with the main threat being the potential for wind damage. Paired with the heavy rain, power outages are likely.

Though the threat for a tornado is not guranteed, there is a non-zero chance.

tuesday

The Storm Prediction Center has us under slight or a 2/5 risk for Tuesday due to these storms. With this being a 3-day outlook, this is subject to change, but unfortunately could up-the-odds as we get closer.

tuesday

Since heavy rain and high rain-rates are expected, the Weather Prediction Center has the northern half of our region in a slight (2/4) risk and the southern half in a marginal (1/4) .

Many low-lying and urban areas are likely to be impacted by this, as well as roadways that reside close to rivers and creeks.

Remember: turn around, don’t drown!

tuesday

As for timing, storms will start around noon and last off-and-on throughout the day. These storms will be most widespread around 4 pm and are also likely to be at their strongest around this time as well.