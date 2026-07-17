Charlotte’s Play Yellow Pediatric Cancer Golf Tournament raises over $2 million

ROANOKE, Va. – The fourth annual Charlotte’s Play Yellow Pediatric Cancer Golf Tournament took place in Roanoke this weekend, managing to raise over $2 million to benefit the Life Ring Foundation’s Fighting Kids Cancer campaign.

The organization was founded by Kelly and Jessica Woolwine after their daughter, Charlotte, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

“There’s nothing in the mom and dad handbook for when’s the right time to be honest that your kid’s fighting for their life.” Kelly Woolwine, co-founder of the Life Ring Foundation

Since then, the tournament has grown into one of the region’s premier charitable events. Organizers say every dollar raised stays local - supporting pediatric cancer and blood disorder care through a partnership with Carilion Clinic.

“What we learned and saw and experienced in that journey kind of told my wife Jess and I what our calling was in life. This is what we got to do. We want to help other families who are diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders get everything that is humanly possible to get a positive outcome right here in our community.” Kelly Woolwine, co-founder of the Life Ring Foundation

You can find out more about the Life Ring Foundation here.