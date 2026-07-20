Boy rescued after falling from cliff near Roaring Run Falls, officials say

Crews rescued a 12-year-old boy who fell from a cliff near Roaring Run Falls on Saturday, according to the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. and prompted a response from multiple agencies across the region, including the Fincastle, Eagle Rock, Troutville, and Buchanan volunteer fire departments, as well as the Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS.

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Rescue teams entered the woods and located the boy and were able to transport him safely to a waiting ambulance using medical equipment, a Stokes basket, and a litter wheel. Authorities said the litter wheel and a low-angle rope rescue system helped crews safely maneuver the Stokes basket along the steep and uneven terrain.

Once at the trailhead, the boy was placed in an ambulance and taken for further medical care.

“We are thankful for the coordinated efforts of all agencies involved and wish the young patient a full and speedy recovery,” the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department said.

Officials reminded visitors to always exercise caution when visiting Roaring Run Falls.

“Roaring Run Falls is one of Botetourt County’s most beautiful destinations, but it also presents significant hazards. Visitors are reminded to stay on designated trails, obey warning signs, and use extreme caution around the falls and rock faces. Wet, slippery surfaces and steep drop-offs can quickly become dangerous,” the department said.