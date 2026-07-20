Roanoke scraps gunshot detection program — now questions swirl over $54K in grant funding

ROANOKE, Va. – All 41 Raven gunshot detection devices have been removed from Roanoke, Mayor Joe Cobb confirmed, following the city’s decision to halt the program after 30 of the devices were misplaced.

Now, questions remain about how much those mistakes will cost taxpayers.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, records confirmed the city made a one-time payment of just under $54,675 to Flock Safety for the Raven system. That purchase was covered by a federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant worth approximately $57,040.

Because the program was never fully implemented, the focus now shifts to whether any of that money can be recovered. If Flock Safety agrees to a refund or credit, the city could recoup a portion of the payment. If not, the full $54,675 would remain spent.

Cobb said the city is still determining whether any grant money can be recovered or repurposed.

“Generally, these Byrne grants have a lot of flexibility within them, but it sometimes depends on if any money has been drawn down toward a specific project — if that money has to be returned or if it can be repurposed,” Cobb said. “So, we’re doing the detail work on that right now just to figure out what our options are.”

Documents obtained through the FOIA request show no evidence of a refund, credit, or additional installation or removal costs at this time.

The city has not said when it expects to determine whether any money will be refunded or repurposed. WSLS10 will continue following those decisions.