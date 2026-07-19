More Storms to Start the Week

After some strong storms yesterday, we’ll have a few more chances for thunderstorms coming up.

today

Highs today get into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the region ahead of a cold front that will pass later today. That front will pass and bring in some isolated storms in Southside Virginia.

Cold front passes

Monday will be quite similar, just with cooler temperatures.

Tuesday could be quite active as a strong cold front is expected to sweep through the region, bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. Wind damage appears to be the greatest threat.

Strong storm chance

After that front passes, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 80s, making for a cooler feel to close out this week.