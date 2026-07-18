Buena Vista Police asking for assistance in search for missing 17-year-old girl

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Authorities are currently searching for a missing 17-year-old girl out of Buena Vista.

Buena Vista Police Department said they are searching for 17-year-old Nichole Lacy Stanley. She is described as white, around 5′3″, weighing around 147 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tongue ring and a tattoo on her arm near her wrist.

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BVPD said Nichole was last seen around 10 pm. on Saturday. She has numerous medical and mental health conditions, and her welfare is a concern.

If you have seen Nichole, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Buena Vista Police Department at (540) 261-6171.