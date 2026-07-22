Consumer Reports: The best used cars for young drivers

When it comes to buying your teen a car, you might be tempted to buy a less expensive bare-bones model. But the crash rate for teenagers is almost four times that of drivers ages 20 and older. That’s why Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety teamed up to identify the safest used cars for teen drivers at different prices.

It’s a combination of inexperience, immaturity, social pressures, and potential distractions. There are lots of reasons teens are risky drivers. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for ages 15-24. Because young drivers are at such high risk, parents should buy a car with as much safety as the budget allows. Also, a teen driver’s first vehicle should not be too small, not too big, and definitely not too fast.

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Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety analyzed makes and models to find safe and budget-friendly car options. They identified 74 used cars under $20,000 that have performance and features designed to keep young drivers out of a crash, but that also have high levels of crash protection if the worst does occur.

On the list: popular picks like the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, and Hyundai Tucson. For teen drivers, features like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and blind spot warning can provide an extra layer of protection when experience is still developing. And along with safety features nothing replaces good driving habits.

Finding the right car is only half the battle. Adding a teen driver to your insurance policy will likely raise your insurance bill. But it’s usually cheaper to keep them on your policy than to buy a separate one. Shopping around for family coverage could save you hundreds because the best rates often go to new customers.