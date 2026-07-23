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Amy’s Kitchen recalls more than 180,000 soup cans over spoilage risk

Officials reported a manufacturing defect in the can’s pull tab

10 News Digital Team

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Amy’s Kitchen has recalled more than 180,000 cans of soup that were sold in more than 20 states and parts of Canada over a defect that officials say could increase the risk of spoilage, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The food brand, known for its organic and vegetarian ready-to-eat soups, says the voluntary recall affects 15,350 cases of its Organic Lentil Soup - Light in Sodium. Officials reported a manufacturing defect in the can’s pull tab that could cause the soup to spoil. The recall was initiated on June 22.

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The product details are as follows:

  • Amy’s ORGANIC SOUPS LENTIL LIGHT IN SODIUM NET WT. 14.5 OZ. (411 g)
  • UPC (for U.S. product): 042272005833
  • UPC (for Canada product): 10042272905833
  • LOT: 60D0924 BEST BEFORE: 4/2027

According to the FDA, the soup was sold in more than 20 states, including in Virginia. Here’s a breakdown of the remaining states that it was distributed in:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Maryland
  • Maine
  • Missouri
  • North Carolina
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

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