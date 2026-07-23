Amy’s Kitchen recalls more than 180,000 soup cans over spoilage risk

Amy’s Kitchen has recalled more than 180,000 cans of soup that were sold in more than 20 states and parts of Canada over a defect that officials say could increase the risk of spoilage, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The food brand, known for its organic and vegetarian ready-to-eat soups, says the voluntary recall affects 15,350 cases of its Organic Lentil Soup - Light in Sodium. Officials reported a manufacturing defect in the can’s pull tab that could cause the soup to spoil. The recall was initiated on June 22.

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The product details are as follows:

Amy’s ORGANIC SOUPS LENTIL LIGHT IN SODIUM NET WT. 14.5 OZ. (411 g)

UPC (for U.S. product): 042272005833

UPC (for Canada product): 10042272905833

LOT: 60D0924 BEST BEFORE: 4/2027

According to the FDA, the soup was sold in more than 20 states, including in Virginia. Here’s a breakdown of the remaining states that it was distributed in: