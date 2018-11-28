Advance Auto Parts HQ move to Raleigh will not impact Roanoke jobs

ROANOKE, Va. - Advance Auto Parts officials announced Wednesday it will move its headquarters out of Roanoke.

Officials with the company said it will move its headquarters to Raleigh, creating 435 jobs over the next five years.

While the headquarters will move to Raleigh, Advance Auto Parts is still keeping its presence in the Star City.

Darryl Carr, corporate communications spokesperson for Advance Auto, told 10 News it wasn't a decision taken lightly. Carr said the move will not affect jobs in Roanoke or its Richmond office.

"It’s important to note that has zero impact on our Roanoke operations. So the Roanoke office will not be closing, no jobs will be impacted, and that goes for our Richmond office as well," Carr said.

Advance Auto Parts provides aftermarket automotive parts to professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.

As of October 2018, Advance Auto Parts operated nearly 5,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also serves more than 1,200 independently owned Carquest branded stores. Advance Auto Parts currently has more than 2,900 full-time employees in North Carolina, including over 700 based in its existing offices in Raleigh.

“This is a great day for Advance Auto Parts and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our company’s history here in North Carolina,” said Tom Greco, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts.

“Our industry and our company are in the midst of a major technology and business transformation. We are making considerable progress in these efforts. Following a thorough review of options, North Carolina’s deep bench of information technology and software development talent was a key driver of our decision.”

Carr said the move is primarily based on the workforce opportunities in Raleigh, specifically in Research Triangle Park. The area is known for it's technology-based training.

"As we analyzed the skills and talent pool required for these jobs in the future and the incentives offered to Advance, it became apparent that the Raleigh area was a logical place to base these new roles," the company said in a statement.

Carr reiterated its commitment to Roanoke. Advance Auto recently resigned a 5-year lease on it's Roanoke location.

"Advance Auto Parts was founded in Virginia more than 85 years ago. Our company’s roots are strong in Virginia, and in particular in Advance’s hometown of Roanoke. While our corporate headquarters designation is changing, Advance remains fully committed to Virginia and its valued customer support Team Members based in Roanoke. We will continue to be an active member of the Roanoke business community, and our Virginia-based functions and Roanoke Team Members will continue to be integral to the success of the our company now and in the future," the company said in a statement.



