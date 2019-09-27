Christiansburg High School performs with Foreigner in front of sold-out crowd

ROANOKE, Va. - In front of a sold-out crowd at Elmwood Park Thursday, the Christiansburg High School choir sang their hearts out with rock band Foreigner, joining them in one of their most famous hits, "I Want to Know What Love is."

It was a night of fame, that many only dream of. These kids lived like rockstars.

After weeks of practicing, Christiansburg choir member Koby Brown said it was a moment they'll never forget.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we need to really thank our community and just all the schools around us for supporting us," Brown said.

Christiansburg was one of seven choirs from all over southwest Virginia that competed for the coveted prize of joining the famous band on stage.

All submitted videos of their performance in an online voting contest through Q99.

"Foreigner actually approached us to do this choir contest," said host Dick Daniels.

Christiansburg won with over 4,600 votes, earning not only the rights to perform with Foreigner, but also a $500 donation to their choir.



