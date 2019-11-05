Cody: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Cody is an active 7-year old boy who loves to play. Cody enjoys playing outside, with some of his favorite activities being Nerf, riding his bike, or walks around the neighborhood. Cody enjoys playing with his various toys and is not one to sit and watch an entire movie or TV show. Cody's fun-loving active spirit keeps him busy outdoors as much as he can. Cody is very good at board and card games and loves to play them. You will definitely need to keep up with his competitive nature as Cody is a natural winner at whatever game he plays.

Cody will tell you his most prized possession are his water shoes as he wears them whenever he can get around water. Cody is a very fun youngster to be around and is sure to consistently bring a smile to your face. Cody has a loving heart and has a fantastic sense of humor that will keep you laughing and enrich your life forever.

If you have questions about Cody or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.

