Denver Riggleman declared projected winner of 5th District of Leslie Cockburn

ROANOKE, Va. - Republican Denver Riggleman has been declared the projected winner of the 5th District over Leslie Cockburn.

Riggleman won with more than 142,000 votes in his favor -- making up more than 54 percent of the votes cast.

Riggleman describes himself as a businessman and a “liberty Republican.” He’s a former Air Force intelligence officer, and he opened Silverback Distillery with his wife in Nelson County in 2014.

He said he will fight against regulations and taxes if elected. He lists his experience in the areas of business, the military, foreign policy, and infrastructure.

He wants to make sure the government stays out of people's pockets.

“Government can't make a better decision for you than you can make decisions for yourself,” he said.

He breaks from the Republican party in some ways. He supports the decriminalization of marijuana and believes it could be legalized in American in the future, and he supports same-sex marriage.

His campaign is taking money from PACs but said he will not be swayed by special interest groups.

