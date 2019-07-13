Floyd Energy Fest turns down power for renewable energy

The reduction in water use does not apply to the agriculture industry, except for the requirement that it report more information on its groundwater use. The exclusion prompted some criticism, as agriculture uses about

FLOYD, Va. - Saturday was an energetic day in Floyd as people at the Floyd Energy Fest at Chantilly Farm powered down and turned on to renewable energy.

The third annual event had speakers, exhibits, vendors and food.

Experts talked about solarizing homes, using energy-efficient systems, using geothermal heating and cooling and how the climate is affecting our local ecology and community.

Apple Ridge Farm gave tours throughout the day at the E-base USA: Blue Ridge, an off-grid solar and wind-powered classroom.

Participants met with local tiny home builders, toured their handcrafted creations and participated in live Q&A discussions with nationally recognized industry leaders.

Kids could even get in on the action with a nature walk and crafts.

