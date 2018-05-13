Gas prices 50 cents more than this time last year, AAA says

ROANOKE, Va. - Most prices at the pumps in Virginia are about 50 cents higher than they were this time last year, AAA officials said, and it could go up 10 more cents by Memorial Day.

Gas prices were expected to rise ahead of the holiday, but reinstated sanctions on Iran could mean gas prices will climb deep into the summer driving season.

Though the average gas prices are at a relatively high price statewide, they're 20 cents less than the national average.

AAA officials said people traveling Memorial Day weekend will likely see pump prices at their highest level since 2014.

“As the summer driving season gets underway, AAA believes local prices will continue to increase. However, it may be weeks before motorists see the full effects of the U.S. pulling out of the Iran Nuclear Agreement and reimposing sanctions," said Tammy Arnette, senior public affairs specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

