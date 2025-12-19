Valley Church of God leader remembers Cam Thepsimuong’s impact

ROANOKE, Va. – One of the people closest to Camden Thepsimuong is sharing his thoughts about the Vinton native and his impact on the community following his passing after a long battle with a rare cancer.

10 News spoke to Youth Pastor W.T. Thompson, who was with Cam and his family for his last moments. Thompson told us why he thought Cam inspired so many people.

“He’s a kid when you meet him you fall in love with him instantly. I think that’s what the community has done. I’ve been getting phone calls and texts messages from people all over the state of the Virginia. Who know Cam, that know Cam’s story. Just saying we’re praying for the family, praying for the church and for the community. He’s an impact player and you’re gonna see see that on Monday.” Youth Pastor W.T. Thompson

Cam’s funeral will be held on Monday at William Byrd High School. The viewing starts at 10 a.m., and the service begins at noon.

Those attending are asked to wear Christmas colors, or Cam’s favorite color - purple.