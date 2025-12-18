Student Cam Thepsimuong mourned by Roanoke County community and beyond, following courageous battle with cancer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools has released a statement announcing that one of their own, William Byrd Terrier Camden Thepsimuong, has passed away following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Cam’s spirit and love of life inspired anyone he came across; despite the challenges he faced, his strength and passion touched not only his fellow classmates and the staff at William Byrd, but the entire Vinton community.

His memory will live on through those who knew him and continue to inspire anyone who hears his story. Roanoke County Public Schools extended condolences to his friends, family, classmates and all who loved him.

